Married Couple Bringing Wine Bar, Cafe To Lehigh Valley

Get ready, Easton — a premium wine bar with "German Australian vibes" is getting ready to open its doors (and pop some corks) downtown.

Owned by married couple Jason Hoy and Melane Hansche, Kabinett Wine Bar + Garden is located at 125 Northampton St., its website says.

The announcement first came back in April on the Facebook page of Tucker Garage + Grocery, the Hansche’s Aussie cafe adjacent to Kabinett.

The premium wine bar will also offer modern small plates of “something delicious,” the Hansches said in a Sunday update on Tucker’s Facebook page:

“G’day, friends! It’s been a while. We’ve missed you,” reads the post. “But we’re getting very close to opening @kabinett.winebar in downtown Easton in the coming weeks and once we do, the bigger and better Tucker Garage + Grocery will be hot on its heels in 2023. “Watch this space for updates and an opening date.”

