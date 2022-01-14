Lehigh Valley Power Workers Steal $40K In Copper, Sell At Scrapyards: Police

Four workers at a Lehigh Valley electric company worked together for months to steal nearly $40,000 worth of copper from their employer and sell it to two different scrapyards for a massive profit, authorities said.

Johnathan R. Schantz, 21; Brent T. Schantz, 21; Joseph R. Redmond, 20; and Christopher A. Kieffer, 36; are accused of stealing the metal from their employer at Advantage Electrical Services in Plainfield Township between June and November of 2021, Slate Belt Regional Police said in a Friday release.

A follow-up investigation showed that the four workers had scrapped the copper at two different salvage yards and received more than $39,000 in proceeds, police said.

All four have been charged with felony counts of theft of secondary metal and conspiracy to commit theft of secondary metal.

A warrant was issued for Kieffer’s arrest while the remaining three suspects were arraigned and released on unsecured bail.

Source: Slate Belt Regional PD/CrimeWatchPA

