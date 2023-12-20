Authorities said they were called to the 1300 block of East 5th Street just after midnight on Dec. 19 for an attempted vehicle burglary.

The victim said their car window had been shattered, triggering the alarm. Police searched the neighborhood and spotted a teen running near Edwards and Deschler streets, about a block north of the victim's driveway.

Officers said they saw the 17-year-old ditch a handgun from his waistband before they took him into custody. It was recovered and identified as a Glock 9mm reported stolen out of Reading in November, according to the department.

An allegation was filed against the teen in Northampton County Juvenile Court, related to charges of receiving stolen property, possessing a firearm as a minor, evading arrest, prowling, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, Bethlehem police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.