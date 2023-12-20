A Few Clouds 43°

SHARE

Bethlehem Car Break-In Ends In Teen's Arrest: PD

A 17-year-old who smashed the back window of a Bethlehem resident's car Tuesday morning was armed, according to city police. 

The 1300 block of East 5th Street and the intersection of Edwards and Deschler streets; Bethlehem city police.&nbsp;

The 1300 block of East 5th Street and the intersection of Edwards and Deschler streets; Bethlehem city police. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Facebook/Bethlehem City Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Authorities said they were called to the 1300 block of East 5th Street just after midnight on Dec. 19 for an attempted vehicle burglary. 

The victim said their car window had been shattered, triggering the alarm. Police searched the neighborhood and spotted a teen running near Edwards and Deschler streets, about a block north of the victim's driveway. 

Officers said they saw the 17-year-old ditch a handgun from his waistband before they took him into custody. It was recovered and identified as a Glock 9mm reported stolen out of Reading in November, according to the department.

An allegation was filed against the teen in Northampton County Juvenile Court, related to charges of receiving stolen property, possessing a firearm as a minor, evading arrest, prowling, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, Bethlehem police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE