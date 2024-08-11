Allentown Motorcyclist, 22, Killed In Philadelphia Ice Cream Truck Crash: Police

Ramon Santiago was heading east on E. Hunting Park Avenue when he struck a 1995 Chevrolet G30 ice cream truck, operated by a 17-year-old boy, around 9:55 p.m. at the H Street intersection, Philadelphia police said.

The impact caused Santiago to be thrown from the motorcycle. He was rushed to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m., police said.

The Crash Investigation Division is investigating the cause of the collision. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

