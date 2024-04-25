Overcast 50°

Alleged Gunman In Easton Shooting Caught In New Jersey: Police

US Marshals arrested a suspect in an Easton shooting this week, according to police. 

Easton police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Easton Police Department
Mac Bullock
Authorities said Tamir Freeman was taken into custody in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, April 23. He was taken to the Essex County jail pending his extradition to Pennsylvania, Easton police said. 

Investigators believe Freeman was the gunman in a Dec. 11 shooting on Northampton Street that sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital. Two businesses and a parked car were also struck by gunfire during the incident, police said. 

Freeman, 23, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assailt, and related counts, they added. 

