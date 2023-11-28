8 Displaced In Allentown Apartment Fire

A large Victorian home on the corner of North 17th and Hamilton Street caught fire around 5 p.m., AFD Capt. John Christopher told Daily Voice.

The blaze reached three alarms and firefighters about an hour and a half to extinguish, though crews remained on the scene until about 9 p.m., he said.

The damage was contained mainly to the building's slate roof, the Captain added.

The property owner arranged temporary lodging for all eight displaced residents of the converted apartment building, and the American Red Cross has provided them with food vouchers, officials said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

