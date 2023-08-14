21-Year-Old Stroudsburg Hiker Dies In New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Apreku was on the Osgood Trail to ascend Mount Madison when he suffered from an "unknown medical emergency" and collapsed.

Friends and passing hikers administered CPR while waiting for first responders, authorities said.

"This life-saving effort continued for hours in an attempt to give Apreku every chance of survival," said Fish and Game officials.

A New Hampshire Army National Guard Helicopter was dispatched to the scene and arrived within 35 minutes of takeoff, but was unable to rescue Apreku from the mountainside due to high winds and cloud coverage, according to authorities.

Rescuers also discussed letting two first responders off the helicopter halfway up the mountain below the cloud ceiling to "hasten the rescue mission," but it was deemed too risky in high windspeeds, Fish and Game said.

"After multiple hours of CPR, AED deployment, and many other life-saving efforts, Apreku succumbed to the unknown medical issue," they said.

Rescuers continued to hike Friday night and into Saturday, Aug. 12 before reaching Apreku, officials wrote. They hiked to the peak with his remains, reaching a hut near the summit around 4 a.m., and a National Guard helicopter returned for him later that day, authorities said.

His remains were turned over to a funeral home in Berlin, New Hampshire.

According to his social media, Apreku was a soccer player who attended East Stroudsburg High School North before graduating from Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School with the class of 2023.

His alma mater posted a tribute in his memory on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Elsewhere online, loved ones are raising money to help Apreku's family cover the cost of his funeral service.

Organizer Lael Lawrence launched a GoFundMe after relatives received a quote for the memorial costs. Within just 24 hours of going live, the effort has raised over $6,000, or close to half of the expected goal.

"We are absolutely devastated by Jason's passing," Lawrence wrote. "Please consider donating if you are able to do so."

Click here to support Jason Kweku Apreku's family on GoFundMe.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.