2 Dead, Dozens Hurt When Pa-bound Bus Carrying 40 Students Crashes On I-84 In NY

The bus was heading toward Greeley, PA for band camp but crashed near Exit 15 in Wawayanda around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, New York State officials and police said.

Two adults, ages 43 and 77, died in the accident, which Gov. Kathy Hochul said was likely caused by a faulty front tire. The bus was one of six carrying the Farmingdale High School band — 40 students and four adults — apparently on its way to band camp.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area Thursday afternoon and the highway was expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

