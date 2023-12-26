The lucky winner matched all five numbers pulled in the Treasure Hunt drawing on Saturday, Dec. 23 to win the nominal jackpot prize of $138,559.50.

Unfortunately for them, two other Pennsylvanians picked the same numbers, and the three winners will split the pot into equal prizes of $46,186.50, officials said.

The winning Montco ticket was purchased at Harleysville Gulf gas station,161 Main St. in Harleysville, gaming reps said. The others were purchased in Canton Borough (Bradford County) and Pittsburgh, they added.

More than 46,000 other Treasure Hunt players won prizes of some amount in the Saturday drawing and every player is urged to double-check every ticket every time.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

