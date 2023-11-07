Video Shows Gunmen Before Hunting Park Murder, Philly Police Say

Authorities say the two men in the new footage shot and killed a 35-year-old man before fleeing the scene on foot. The video appears to show the victim parking on the 1000 block of West Lycoming Street before the gunmen approach.

According to investigators, the pair were seen "lingering" around Hunting Park before the killing.

Police also believe the suspects carried out two gunpoint robberies in the area, including one carjacking, in the days leading up to the murder.

A $20,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

To submit a tip, call PPD at 215-686-8477 or visit the department's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.