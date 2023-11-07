Mostly Cloudy 62°

Video Shows Gunmen Before Hunting Park Murder, Philly Police Say

Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video that they say shows the gunmen in the deadly Aug. 21 Hunting Park shooting. 

<p>The Aug. 21 Hunting Park shooters, per PPD.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Authorities say the two men in the new footage shot and killed a 35-year-old man before fleeing the scene on foot. The video appears to show the victim parking on the 1000 block of West Lycoming Street before the gunmen approach. 

According to investigators, the pair were seen "lingering" around Hunting Park before the killing. 

Police also believe the suspects carried out two gunpoint robberies in the area, including one carjacking, in the days leading up to the murder. 

A $20,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. 

To submit a tip, call PPD at 215-686-8477 or visit the department's website. 

