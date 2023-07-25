Mostly Cloudy 74°

Video Shows Gunman Kill Driver In Philly, Police Say

A newly released video from police shows the moment a gunman shot and killed a Philadelphia driver in broad daylight, according to authorities. 

Suspect in the Media Street killing
Suspect in the Media Street killing Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
It happened early on June 11 in the Carroll Park neighborhood of West Philly, the department said. 

Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking along the street. When he reaches an intersection on the 6000 block of Media Street, he is seen approaching a car and firing about nine shots at the driver through the passenger side window. 

Police said the victim was shot "multiple times throughout the body" and died from his injuries. He was identified as 39-year-old Arthur Thomas, the department told Daily Voice. 

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black-and-white shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip on the department's website. 

