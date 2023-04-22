Mostly Cloudy 57°

Video Captures Thief's Plunge From 2nd Floor Of Willow Grove Park Mall

A video going viral online shows an Apple store thief's plunge from the second floor of a Montgomery County mall, leaving him with a broken tailbone and pelvis.

Abdi Wasuge
Abdi Wasuge Photo Credit: Original Source Unclear/Abington PD
Cecilia Levine
Abdi Wasuge, of Tempe, AZ, leapt off the second level of the Willow Grove Park Mall on Thursday, April 13, and implied he had a gun and threatened to use it, Abington police said.

Video shows Wasuge writhing in the floor, unable to make his planned escape.

Wasuge was hospitalized, but was in custody of Abington police upon his release. Police later learned he never actually had a gun, and was charged with robbery and related offenses, and awaiting arraignment.

