Video Captures Thief's Plunge From 2nd Floor Of Willow Grove Park Mall

Abdi Wasuge, of Tempe, AZ, leapt off the second level of the Willow Grove Park Mall on Thursday, April 13, and implied he had a gun and threatened to use it, Abington police said.

Video shows Wasuge writhing in the floor, unable to make his planned escape.

Wasuge was hospitalized, but was in custody of Abington police upon his release. Police later learned he never actually had a gun, and was charged with robbery and related offenses, and awaiting arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.