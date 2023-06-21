Light Rain 66°

SHARE

Trio Snagged $10K In Sunglasses From King Of Prussia Mall, Cops Say

Police in Upper Merion are seeking the three people who they say stole thousands of dollars in sunglasses while a kiosk clerk's back was turned. 

Suspects in the King of Prussia sunglass robbery, according to Upper Merion police
Suspects in the King of Prussia sunglass robbery, according to Upper Merion police Photo Credit: Upper Merion Twp. Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened at a Sunglass Hut in the King of Prussia Mall around 6:30 p.m. on June 13, the department wrote in a release. 

While the employee was taking a phone call, investigators say the three suspects grabbed 23 pairs of sunglasses before walking off. The stolen merchandise is valued at $10,000, according to police. 

They left the mall in a silver Nissan Maxima, authorities added. 

Suspect one is described as a "heavy-set" man. He was wearing a teal New York Yankees baseball cap, a gray hoodie, and black sweatpants while carrying a brown bag and a white bag, police said. 

Suspect two is said to be a "heavy-set" woman wearing a white baseball cap and a white T-shirt while carrying two black shopping bags. 

Suspect three is described as a "heavy-set" woman with a long braided ponytail, wearing a grey T-shirt and tan pants with Crocs. She was carrying a Louis Vuitton purse and a large Superdry shopping bag. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Merion police at 610-265-3232 or submit an anonymous tip online at the Montgomery County Crime Watch webpage

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE