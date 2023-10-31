Temple Students Robbed At Gunpoint Steps From Campus, Authorities Say

The stick-ups happened near the corner of North 16th Street and Berks streets around 6 a.m., PPD said.

The first victim, 21, was robbed of his phone but later found it nearby using a tracking app, said police. The second victim, also 21, was pistol-whipped before having his wallet and phone stolen, they added.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall black man in his mid-20s wearing a dark sweatshirt and a mask.

Temple University said the thefts happened within their patrol area and that they are assisting PPD's investigation.

Jennifer D. Griffin, the university's Vice President of Public Safety, said "counseling and other trauma-informed resources" will be made available to "affected students."

"As we have said, our students’ personal safety and well-being are far more important than any possession," she wrote in a statement Tuesday morning.

"We urge all members of the Temple community to contact Temple Police at 215-204-1234 if they have any details on these crimes or need more information regarding the university’s available safety resources."

