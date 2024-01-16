Light Freezing Rain Fog/Mist 29°

SHARE

Temple Employee Stabbed, Suspect At Large: Police

A Temple University employee was hospitalized with a stab wound to the arm after they were attacked early Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, authorities announced. 

Temple University police

Temple University police

 Photo Credit: Twitter/Temple University Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The victim was on the 1000 block of West Montgomery Avenue when "an individual who appeared to be in mental distress" stabbed them around 7:15 a.m., said Campus Police in a release. 

The suspect fled east on Montgomery towards 8th Street, according to investigators. Campus police said they are reviewing security footage, surveilling the area, and working with PPD to locate them. 

The employee is "alert and conscious" and was taken to Temple Hospital for treatment, officials added. 

"The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority," said Temple Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin. "We are grateful for the efforts of our police officers, who responded swiftly."

Anyone with information should call Temple Police at 215-204-1234. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE