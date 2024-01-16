The victim was on the 1000 block of West Montgomery Avenue when "an individual who appeared to be in mental distress" stabbed them around 7:15 a.m., said Campus Police in a release.

The suspect fled east on Montgomery towards 8th Street, according to investigators. Campus police said they are reviewing security footage, surveilling the area, and working with PPD to locate them.

The employee is "alert and conscious" and was taken to Temple Hospital for treatment, officials added.

"The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority," said Temple Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin. "We are grateful for the efforts of our police officers, who responded swiftly."

Anyone with information should call Temple Police at 215-204-1234.

