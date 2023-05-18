Teenager Dies After Crashing Car Into Montco Home

It happened just before 11 p.m. in Franconia, township police wrote in a release. The driver in a 2016 BMW had veered off the street and struck a residence on the 200 block of Allentown Road, the department said.

When first responders arrived, the car was "fully engulfed in flames," police said. Souderton firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the house, accoridng to the release.

The driver, a 16-year-old from Sellersville, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Their identity was not given.

Five people were in the home at the time of the crash but none of them were injured, township police noted. The family is being relocated after the home was deemed "structurally unsafe," they added.

The stretch of Allentown Road remained shut down into the early morning hours as police and fire crews worked the scene, the release says.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by township police, but the department says "speed appears to have been a factor" in the accident.

The 16-year-old victim's cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, authorities added.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to Franconia police at 215-723-6778.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.