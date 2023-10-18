Suspects Sought In Bloody Break-In At Montgomery County Home

The break-in happened sometime on the night of July 17 in a residential area along Welsh Road, said township police.

The house was "heavily ransacked" by the time officers arrived, the department said. In addition to leaving a blood stain on the floor, authorities said the burglars took cash and "high-end jewelry."

Investigators have since issued warrants for two suspects in the case: Henry Castillo-Suarez, 47, and Cesar Almeida-Casas, 28, both of Queens, New York.

Anyone with information can submit a tip through the Montgomery County Crime Watch webpage.

