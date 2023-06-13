Support Surges For Montco Teacher Battling Rare Infection

Eric Hetrick, a first-grade teacher at Upper Providence Elementary School in Royersford for 20 years, has been hospitalized with Meticillin-Sensitive Staphylococcus Aureus (MSSA) since May 25, loved ones said on GoFundMe.

Since then, he's undergone open-heart surgery, battled multiple complications, and is being monitored to determine if he'll need a brain operation, says campaign organizer Vera Grill.

"Eric has a very long road ahead of him recovering from such a vicious infection," Grill wrote on GoFundMe. "Once he is finally released from the hospital, he will be faced with months of medical treatments at home and as an out-patient, in addition to untold hours of rehabilitation."

Eric's wife Shannon is also a teacher and recently celebrated her 26th year in the classroom, according to Grill. But with Eric unable to work and two young sons at home, the cost of treatment is prohibitive, organizers said.

"As friends, family, and a community, it is time for us to give back to a family who has given so much to us," Grill wrote.

So far, community members have heeded her call — in just three days since going live, the GoFundMe effort has raised a staggering $54,000 of its $100,000 goal.

"Eric grew up in our community and has dedicated his life to our kids," Grill said. "We know (he) will overcome these obstacles and will once again walk through his classroom door to a room full of admiring students."

Click here to support the Hetrick family on GoFundMe.com.

