NJ Hockey Player Son Of Flyers GM Facing Criminal Charges For Wheelchair Toss

The son of Philadelphia Flyers Interim General Manager Danny Briere, Carson Briere, is facing misdemeanor criminal charges in Erie County, PA, after a video captured him pushing a woman's wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar.

The 23-year-old Mercyhurst University hockey player and Haddonfield, NJ native has been charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit the same — both misdemeanors — as well as a summary charge of disorderly conduct court documents show.

The other man in the now-infamous video, identified by the Associated Press as Mercyhurst lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi, faces the same charges, according to court records.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Judge Suzanne C. Mack for a preliminary hearing on May 22, filings show.

Briere, who previously attended St. Augustine Prep, in Richland, NJ, previously apologized for his "serious lack of judgment,” Daily Voice reported.

“The actions displayed in the video make our hearts heavy and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person,” Mercyhurst said last week in a statement. “We pray for and are in solidarity with the victim and all persons with disabilities who rightfully find actions like this to be deeply offensive.”

