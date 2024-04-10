Security Guard Critical After Shooting At Philly Gas Station: Police

Authorities said it happened at 900 W. College Avenue around 7 p.m. The 30-year-old security guard and a 39-year-old man got into a "verbal altercation" before they exchanged gunfire, police believe.

The security guard was hit in the left thigh and hospitalized in "critical but stable condition," while the 39-year-old was shot in the face and torso and pronounced dead minutes later, PPD said.

Authorities believe the security guard "fired in self-defense."

Both weapons were recovered at the scene and the homicide unit is investigating, police added. Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-3334.

