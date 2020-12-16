SNOW DAY: These Montgomery County Districts Have True Snow Days Thursday

School districts across Pennsylvania have started announcing closures and early dismissals ahead of the Nor’easter storm expected to pummel the region Wednesday and Thursday.

While some districts still expect students to work remotely, others are giving them a day off. Some are half-day virtual and half-day off.

Here's how districts in Montgomery County will handle classes.

Colonial Schools: Virtual day Wednesday, snow day Thursday

Virtual day Wednesday, snow day Thursday Hatboro-Horsham: Virtual Wednesday and Thursday

Virtual Wednesday and Thursday Jenkintown : Virtual day Wednesday, snow day Thursday

: Virtual day Wednesday, snow day Thursday Lower Merion Schools: Virtual day Thursday

Virtual day Thursday Lower Moreland: Virtual day Wednesday, snow day Thursday

Virtual day Wednesday, snow day Thursday Methtacon Schools: Virtual day Thursday

Virtual day Thursday Souderton: Flexible day Wednesday, TBD Thursday

Flexible day Wednesday, TBD Thursday Spring-Ford: Virtual day Thursday

Virtual day Thursday Upper Dublin: Early dismissal Wednesday, TBD for Thursday

Early dismissal Wednesday, TBD for Thursday Upper Merion: Virtual day Thursday

Virtual day Thursday Upper Perkiomen: Virtual day Thursday

Virtual day Thursday Wissahickon Schools: Snow day Thursday

Snowfall is expected to begin sometime late Wednesday afternoon, with a foot of snow possible across Bergen and Passaic counties.

