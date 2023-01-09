Shapiro Nominates Montco Superintendent For State Education Secretary

Governor-elect Joshua Shapiro has named Lower Merion School District Superintendent Dr. Khalid Mumin to head up the state's Education Department, the democrat announced on Twitter Monday, Jan. 9.

Mumin called his nomination an "honor" and vowed to "ensure every child in Pennsylvania receives a quality education and the opportunity to shape their own future."

According to his LinkedIn, Mumin has worked in the Lower Merion district since 2021. He previously served the Reading School District as superintendent from 2014 to 2021.

