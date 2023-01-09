Contact Us
Shapiro Nominates Montco Superintendent For State Education Secretary

Mac Bullock
Dr. Khalid Mumin, the Superintendent of the Lower Merion School District, was nominated to serve as state Education Secretary by Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro on Monday.
Governor-elect Joshua Shapiro has named Lower Merion School District Superintendent Dr. Khalid Mumin to head up the state's Education Department, the democrat announced on Twitter Monday, Jan. 9. 

Mumin called his nomination an "honor" and vowed to "ensure every child in Pennsylvania receives a quality education and the opportunity to shape their own future."

According to his LinkedIn, Mumin has worked in the Lower Merion district since 2021. He previously served the Reading School District as superintendent from 2014 to 2021. 

