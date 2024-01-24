Fog 39°

School Community Rallies For Abington Teacher After House Fire

Students and families of the Abington School District have raised thousands to benefit a teacher whose home caught fire this week. 

Paul Sharp, Abington Middle School science teacher.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Paul Sharp Family Fundraiser"
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Abington Middle School science teacher Paul Sharp and his wife and children suffered "severe damage" to their home in a blaze on Monday, Jan. 22, according to organizers on GoFundMe.

"Thankfully, none of the six family members were injured," the campaign page reads. "However, the family will be displaced for an extended time."

Community members have donated over $14,000 to the Sharp family in under 24 hours as of Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 24. 

According to the school district, Sharp himself is an Abington alumnus.

Click here to support the Sharps on GoFundMe.com. 

