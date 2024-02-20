Williams, 19, was convicted of third-degree murder and related counts following a one-day, said the District Attorney's Office in a release.

Investigators have said Collington, a 21-year-old political science student at Temple University, was the victim of an attempted robbery near campus on Nov. 28, 2021. He was shot twice in the chest during the struggle and later died at an area hospital, according to police.

Collington, a Prospect Park native, was set to graduate the following year.

“The District Attorney’s Office is grateful for the conviction of Latif Williams for this outrageous crime, which not only deeply impacted Mr. Collington’s family and loved ones but affected the entire Temple University community," said DA Larry Krasner.

"I again extend my deepest condolences for the terrible loss of a promising young man."

Williams' sentencing is scheduled for May 1, prosecutors said. He will also be tried for a separate 2021 carjacking the day before the hearing, they added.

