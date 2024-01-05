Biden is slated to speak at Montgomery County Community College, 340 Dekalb Pike in Blue Bell, at 3:15 p.m., according to authorities.

The speech will take place near Valley Forge National Park, where George Washington's Continental Army spent a bitter winter encamped from 1777 to 1778.

In Upper Merion, Route 23 (Valley Forge Park Road) is closed between North Gulph Road and Route 252 through 3 p.m., said Upper Merion police. Drivers should find alternative routes until that time, they added.

Lower Gwynedd police say residents and drivers should expect general delays throughout the mid and late afternoon.

According to the president's public schedule, he and First Lady Jill Biden will arrive in greater Philadelphia around 1:20 p.m. They are expected to depart for New Castle, Delaware at 5:50 p.m.

Aides have said his second campaign stop of the year will be at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, the site of a 2015 mass shooting that killed nine.

