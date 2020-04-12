PHOTOS: Most Expensive Listing In Greater Philly Once Owned By Campbell's Soup Family ($23.9M)

The most expensive real estate listing in Montgomery County and the greater Philadelphia area is on the market for $23.95 million (scroll down for photos).

Listed by Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty, the 14,467-square-foot estate in Gladwyne is commonly known as Linden Hill.

The secluded Monk Road mansion was owned by Campbell's Soup Company's Dorrance family for more than five decades.

It has 11 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms and sits on a 67.7-acre lot. It last sold for $9.3 million in 1999, according to Realtor.com.

Edmund B. Gilchrist designed the home for a notable stockbroker between 1928 and 1931, and is reminiscent of the quaintest of French villages, according to its Realtor.com listing.

Features include a 10-car garage, stables, additional staff houses, a manor house, courtyard, formal rooms, two pools, a pool house and idyllic gardens.

1543 Monk Road, Gladwyne, Pennsylvania Jim Albert

Click here for the complete Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty listing.

