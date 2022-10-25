Contact Us
Hedge Fund Manager Lost $25 Million In Sale Of MontCo Mansion: Report

Mac Bullock
This Montco mansion, built for $35 million, sold for only $9.26 million in August.
This Montco mansion, built for $35 million, sold for only $9.26 million in August. Photo Credit: Zillow/Paramount Realty USA

A lavish mansion in Montgomery County sold for less than a third of the cost it took to build it, says a report by MansionGlobal.com.

The sprawling, six-bedroom estate at 100 Maplehill Road in Gladwyne Township sold for $9.26 million in August, county property records show. 

But according to the report by the New York Post, hedge fund manager Andrew Barroway spent roughly $35 million to build the palatial home between 2006 and 2009. 

Property records list the new owner as Gladwyne RHT, a pass-through company linked to digital advertising executive Thaddeus Bartkowski, MansionGlobal.com reports. 

The outlet wrote that Barroway purchased the 32-acre parcel for $12 million in 2006, and spent three years building the 13,000-square-foot Gothic Revival-style mansion. 

In addition to six bedrooms, the home features nine bathrooms, a seven-car garage, a movie theater, a tennis court, a wine cellar, and an indoor swimming pool, according to its listing on Zillow

The August sale marked the culmination of a long decline in market value for the property. 

MansionGlobal reported that Barroway originally listed the home for $28 million in 2016, and later tried to auction the parcel in 2019 with a reserve price of $14.9 million.  Neither offers led to a sale, the outlet said. 

Most recently, the home was listed for rent on Zillow at a cool $40,000 per month, they added. 

Click here for the full story from MansionGlobal.com.

