Hedge Fund Manager Lost $25 Million In Sale Of MontCo Mansion: Report

A lavish mansion in Montgomery County sold for less than a third of the cost it took to build it, says a report by MansionGlobal.com.

The sprawling, six-bedroom estate at 100 Maplehill Road in Gladwyne Township sold for $9.26 million in August, county property records show.

But according to the report by the New York Post, hedge fund manager Andrew Barroway spent roughly $35 million to build the palatial home between 2006 and 2009.

Property records list the new owner as Gladwyne RHT, a pass-through company linked to digital advertising executive Thaddeus Bartkowski, MansionGlobal.com reports.

The outlet wrote that Barroway purchased the 32-acre parcel for $12 million in 2006, and spent three years building the 13,000-square-foot Gothic Revival-style mansion.

In addition to six bedrooms, the home features nine bathrooms, a seven-car garage, a movie theater, a tennis court, a wine cellar, and an indoor swimming pool, according to its listing on Zillow.

The August sale marked the culmination of a long decline in market value for the property.

MansionGlobal reported that Barroway originally listed the home for $28 million in 2016, and later tried to auction the parcel in 2019 with a reserve price of $14.9 million. Neither offers led to a sale, the outlet said.

Most recently, the home was listed for rent on Zillow at a cool $40,000 per month, they added.

Click here for the full story from MansionGlobal.com.

