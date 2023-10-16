Pottstown Man Kills Ex-GF At Home, Then Himself At Cemetery, DA Says

Randy Hill, 33, was found with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound at Highland Memorial Cemetery and pronounced dead at 8:37 a.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich announced in a joint statement on Oct. 16.

Hill's ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Symphony Blue was found dead from a gunshot wound in a bedroom at Hill's home in the 500 block of North Franklin Street at 10:29 a.m., according to the statement.

Investigators believe she was killed sometime after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Pottstown police and county detectives confirmed that the pair were exes who both lived at Hill's North Franklin Street home.

The investigation into this apparent murder-suicide is ongoing.

Their autopsies will be conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.