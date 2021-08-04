'APPALLED': Area Governors Call For Cuomo's Resignation Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Democratic governors in the states surrounding New York are calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step away from office following the release of the Attorney General’s report into allegations of sexual harassment.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee released a joint statement calling the allegations “appalling.”

“We are appalled at the findings of the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General,” they stated. “Gov. Cuomo should resign from office.”

The findings of an internal investigation led by Joon Kim and Anne Clark, which determined that Cuomo allegedly had inappropriate contact and conversations with at least 11 women, were released Aug. 3 by New York AG Letitia James.

Cuomo has maintained his innocence throughout the process, saying that he never touched anyone inappropriately, claiming that “there are generational or cultural perspectives that frankly, I hadn’t fully appreciated. And I have learned from this.”

James said it was “a sad day for New York" upon releasing the findings of the report.

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law.

“I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth.

“No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”

