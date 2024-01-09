Overcast 43°

Police Video Shows Road Rage Shooting In Northeast Philadelphia

Detectives are looking for the suspect vehicle in a drive-by road rage attack. 

Scenes from the road rage shooting on Nov. 20. 

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
A red Ford F150 pickup truck was involved in a shooting on the 7900 block of Horrocks Street on Nov. 20, according to Philadelphia police. 

A 19-year-old victim was hit once in the left hand after the Ford driver shot through his driver's side window, authorities said. 

The F150 is thought to be a newer model from 2016 through 2019. It had a black tonneau cover, tinted side windows, a front vanity plate, and a white graphic decal on the back windshield, police added. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip through the department's website

