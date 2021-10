A young boy was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia Monday, reports say.

The 7-year-old boy was on 33rd and Huntingdon Streets around 4:15 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV traveling westbound on Huntingdon Street, NBC10 reports.

Police are looking for a white Buick Enclave, the outlet says.

