Worcester Twp. Construction Worker Airlifted After Falling Through Floor Of Unfinished Home

Fire crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Worcester Volunteer Fire Department

A Worcester Township construction worker was airlifted to the hospital after falling through the floor of an unfinished home Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the Reserve at Center Square, a luxury townhome construction site, around 3:45 p.m., according to Worcester Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find EMS treating the man in the basement, authorities said.

Rescue crews were able to free the man by 4 p.m., and had him airlifted in unknown condition to a local hospital by approximately 4:25 p.m., authorities said.

No further information was available.

