Woman Pulls Out Gun In King Of Prussia Mall Food Court: Police

A woman pulled out a gun inside the King of Prussia Mall food court, causing hours of chaos for many shoppers on Thursday, Aug. 25, authorities said.

No shots were fired in the incident, which happened around 12:45 p.m. after one woman and a group of three others began arguing with each other while on the Five Guys line, Upper Merion Township police said.

After the argument, the woman, who was alone, walked away to wait for her food, police said. That's when at least two of the women approach her as the argument continues.

The single woman apparently told police that she believed she was going to be assaulted, so she took out a handgun from her purse and pointed it at them.

In response, the group of women stepped back, so she put her gun back in her bag, police said. However, that didn't stop the women from continuing to argue.

The gun was never pulled out again and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, crowds of people were frantically running away from the scene, a shopper told 6abc. Some stores were reported on lockdown as everything unfolded.

An on-duty officer who was already patrolling the mall quickly got to the scene, secured the weapon, and arrested the woman who drew the gun, police said.

All of the women involved have been identified and interviewed by police, they said. Their identities will not be released.

No charges will be filed in the incident, according to police and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

The woman had a legal permit to carry a concealed weapon in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Upper Merion Police at 610-265-3232.

