Woman, 32, Found Dead At Scene Of Limerick Fire: Coroner

Montgomery County officials have released the name of the woman found dead at the scene of a Limerick Township house fire on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32, was found dead on the third floor of a home on the 400 block of Swamp Pike around 11:30 a.m., First Deputy Coroner Alexander Balacki confirmed to Daily Voice.

Cogorno's official cause of death is still pending.

Fire officials have not identified the cause of the blaze, but cautioned Limerick residents to keep their distance while firefighters battled the flames midday Tuesday.

Cogorno's neighbors reportedly told WFMZ that she had only recently moved into the Swamp Pike home.

According to her social media, Cogorno had attended Minersville Area Junior-Senior High School in Schuylkill County until 2009 and was recently living in Mahanoy City.

