Willow Grove Park Mall Peeping Tom Turns Himself In To Police

A man wanted for filming a woman changing in a Montgomery County mall dressing room turned himself in to police Tuesday, authorities said.

Thomas Cugini, 31, of Willow Grove is facing charges of unlawful contact with a child, criminal use of a communication facility, invasion of privacy, and harassment, according to the Abington Township Police Department.

The young woman was trying on clothes at the Willow Grove Park Mall on Aug. 29 when she noticed someone filming her under the door with a camera, police previously said.

After the woman informed store employees, the suspect fled the scene.

Additional security footage showed the same suspect attempting to take upskirt videos of other women in the mall, according to police.

Investigators say they received a credible tip from a person who recognized the suspect after posting the surveillance photos on Oct. 14.

Cugini was scheduled to be arraigned by a District Judge Tuesday afternoon.

He was being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, but court records show he posted bail.

His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1, according to court records.

