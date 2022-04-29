Willow Grove Mall Robber Fled Into Neighborhood, Arrested In Homeowner's Shed: Police

A Philadelphia man was caught hiding from police in a resident's shed after fleeing the scene of a robbery at the Willow Grove Mall on Thursday, April 28, authorities said.

Abington police officers were called to the mall on a report of someone stealing merchandise from a store, they said. When security officers confronted the suspect, he apparently pulled a knife, threatened them, and then fled on foot.

The robber — later identified as 47-year-old Anthony Flego — tried to flee into a mall patron's vehicle but failed, police said. That's when he reportedly jumped over a residential fence and ran into a nearby neighborhood.

A nearby homeowner told officers that someone was hiding in their shed. Flego, as they would discover, was the person they were looking for.

Police also learned that Flego used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases at another store inside the mall just before the robbery, they said.

He was arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and other related offenses.

Flego was arraigned by a District Court Judge and released on unsecured bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.