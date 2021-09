Two people were hospitalized in a shooting that broke out in a Wawa parking lot Sunday in Montgomery County.

A woman shot a couple in the mid-40s after a group began fighting in the parking lot of the Plymouth Township Wawa around 3:30 a.m., 6abc reports.

Both victims were hospitalized with gunshot wounds in their legs, the outlet said.

The store reopened around 9 a.m.

