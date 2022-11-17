Watch Out For Scam Callers Posing As MontCo Sheriffs, Says DA

Scam callers claiming to be with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are dialing local residents and demanding money, authorities warn.

The scammers will claim to be police serving an arrest warrant against the victim for failing to appear for jury duty. Then, the scammers tell victims they must wire money to avoid arrest.

“Montgomery County residents need to know that arrest warrants are never handled in this manner,” said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.

“No money is involved if there is a warrant issued for someone’s failure to appear in court for jury duty or for any other reason. A failure to appear warrant must be handled in a courtroom in front of a Judge of the Court of Common Pleas," the DA continued.

Investigators warn that the scammers are working hard to look and sound legitimate. The suspects have been "spoofing" their phone numbers to show a local area code, and always know the name and address of the victim they're calling, authorities said.

Then they ask for $900 to $2,500 to be paid in gift cards and prepaid debit cards, officials say.

“Sheriff personnel will never call a resident to demand money to satisfy a warrant or demand money for any reason," said county Sheriff Sean P. Kilkenny.

Anyone who receives a call from the scammers is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.

