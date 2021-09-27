Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Warrant Issued For Gunman In MontCo Wawa Shooting

Nicole Acosta

Police & Fire

Warrant Issued For Gunman In MontCo Wawa Shooting

Nicole Acosta
Kyeem S. Whitt/Wawa,1300 East Ridge Pike, Plymouth Township
Kyeem S. Whitt/Wawa,1300 East Ridge Pike, Plymouth Township Photo Credit: INSET: Plymouth Township Police Department/Google Maps (Street View)

A warrant has been issued for a man police say is responsible for injuring two people in a shooting at a Montgomery County Wawa over the weekend, authorities said.

Kyeem S. Whitt, 26, of Norristown has been charged with attempted murder, according to Plymouth Township police. He remains on the run.

Numerous shots were fired during an incident at approximately 3:29 a.m. Sunday at the Wawa on East Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, police said.

Two people found inside the store were struck by the gunfire, according to police.

They were taken to Paoli Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine if there was any relationship between the victims and the shooter prior to the incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division at 610-279-1901 or by email at tips@plymouthtowship.org.

