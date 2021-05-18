Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

UPDATE: Brawl Caused Elevator To Free Fall Several Stories, Upper Merion Police Say

Cecilia Levine
251 West Dekalb Pike
251 West Dekalb Pike Photo Credit: Google Maps

A brawl was to blame for a free-falling elevator in a King of Prussia apartment building Monday night, police said.

The three men inside were fighting on the eighth floor of the building when they broke through the steel door and fell on top of the elevator, the impact of which apparently pushed it down eight stories at the 251 West Dekalb Pike building around 9:45 p.m., CBS3 reports.

Two men crashed through the roof and landed inside of the elevator on impact, while one remained on top, the outlet says.

One man was airlifted to the hospital and others were transported for non life-threatening injuries, reports say.

