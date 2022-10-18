Two Teens Killed In Late-Night Pottstown Shooting: DA

A late-night shooting on Monday, Oct 17 in Pottstown claimed the lives of two teenagers, authorities said.

Police were called to Fourth and Johnson Streets around 11:30 p.m. after the 911 center informed them that they had received nine calls about shots fired in the area, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy dead inside a vehicle, they said. One of them was in the driver's seat.

The victims' identities are being withheld as authorities are working to notify their next of kin.

Investigators say they found ten fired cartridge casings, one projectile, and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number at the scene.

Autopsies on both bodies will be performed Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app.

