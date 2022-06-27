Trio Sought In Lower Merion Armed Robbery

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in identifying a trio wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

A man walked into a Taco Bell on West City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd and pretended to be a paying customer before signaling to two other men brandishing firearms around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, Lower Merion police said.

The trio was only able to run off with money from cash register after the employee told them that they didn't have access to the safe, police said.

At one point, one of the masked men allegedly fired his gun at the ceiling.

The men fled in a blue vehicle driven by a fourth person who remained in the vehicle throughout the robbery, police said.

The car has chrome wheels, a dark window tint, and a possible panoramic sunroof or moonroof, according to police.

The same suspects are believed to have committed another robbery in Philadelphia an hour before the Montgomery County one.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gregory Pitchford with the Lower Merion Township Police Department at (610) 645-6236 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

