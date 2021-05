A tow truck struck a SEPTA bus Wednesday afternoon in Lower Merion, dispatch officials told Daily Voice.

The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. on the 100 block of Coulter Avenue, Emergency Dispatch Services said.

Ambulances were called to the scene but injuries were unknown as of 2:40 p.m.

SEPTA officials told Daily Voice they had heard of the crash as of 2:45 p.m.

