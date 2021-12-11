Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Threat Prompts Early Dismissal For Hatboro-Horsham High School

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Hatboro-Horsham High School
Hatboro-Horsham High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A threat prompted a Montgomery County high school to dismiss students early Friday out of "abundance of caution."

Hatboro-Horsham High School received "several" Safe2Say referrals Friday, and rumors of potential safety concerns were shared with administration, the school district said in a statement.

School officials made the decision to dismiss students at 10:10 a.m., according to the statement.

The threats have yet to be substantiated, officials said.

"We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s efforts in keeping our students safe," officials added.

Further details were not available as of Friday afternoon.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.