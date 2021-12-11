Threat Prompts Early Dismissal For Hatboro-Horsham High School

A threat prompted a Montgomery County high school to dismiss students early Friday out of "abundance of caution."

Hatboro-Horsham High School received "several" Safe2Say referrals Friday, and rumors of potential safety concerns were shared with administration, the school district said in a statement.

School officials made the decision to dismiss students at 10:10 a.m., according to the statement.

The threats have yet to be substantiated, officials said.

"We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s efforts in keeping our students safe," officials added.

Further details were not available as of Friday afternoon.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

