Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Teen Jumped By Five Suspects At City Hall SEPTA Station, Authorities Say

Mac Bullock
Suspects in the robbery of a 15-year-old boy at the City Hall SEPTA station.
Suspects in the robbery of a 15-year-old boy at the City Hall SEPTA station. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

A 15-year-old boy was beaten down and robbed at the City Hall SEPTA station, police say, and his alleged attackers are sought by authorities. 

It happened around 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10, city police wrote in a press release. The victim was standing on the platform when "several juveniles" surrounded him, officials said. 

One suspect punched the boy in the head and stole his phone, while accomplices "hit and kicked him" before taking more of his belongings, investigators believe.

 Five suspects, seen in surveillance images published by Philadelphia police, are wanted in connection with the attack. Anyone with information can call or text PPD anonymously at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip on the department's website. 

