An SUV driver was in critical condition after being shot a Lower Merion crash, 6abc News reports.

The 29-year-old driver had just collided with another vehicle at City Avenue and Monument Road around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the outlet and initial police reports.

The SUV driver shot back but it was unclear if he shot the other driver, who was apparently at large.

Click here for the 6abc News story.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.