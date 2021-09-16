Support Surges For Family Of 8 After Fire Destroys Upper Gwynedd Home

Contact Us
Nicole Acosta
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Bob Kelly/Upper Gwynedd Fire Department

Support is pouring in for a family of eight who lost all of their belongings after a two-alarm fire destroyed their Upper Gwynedd home Wednesday morning.

A GoFundMe campaign for the George-Reichley family which consists of two parents and six children ranging in age from 13 to three months, had raised over $800 as of Thursday.

Crews arriving just before 10:30 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the second floor of a home in the 400 Block of Carmichael Drive, according to the Upper Gwynedd Fire Department.

Multiple area fire and rescue companies responded to the scene.

The money raised will go toward food, diapers, formula, clothing, toiletries, school supplies, and "so much more they need to get through this difficult time," organizer Christopher Pekula wrote.

Meal Train and Sign Up Genius pages have also been created to directly assist the family with the donator's choice of necessities.

Click here to donate on GoFundMe, Meal Train, and Sign Up Genius.

