Suburban Philly Woman Says She Contracted Herpes From MAC's Mall Makeup Counter

Nicole Acosta
MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics Photo Credit: Hans Olav Lien Wikipedia

A Pennsylvania woman filed a a lawsuit against MAC Cosmetics alleging she contracted ocular herpes from its makeup counter at an area mall in 2019, 6abc reports.

Tammeka Hill was getting her makeup professionally done for an event at the MAC cosmetic counter in the Willow Grove Mall (Montgomery County) in June 2019, but later experienced excruciating eye pain, she told the outlet.

A trip to the emergency room confirmed Hill had contracted herpes on her eye, and she believes she got the virus from  the makeup artist not using disposable brushes, Hill told 6abc.

MAC has denied wrongdoing in Hill's case -- which was reportedly dismissed -- and in a similar case from 2013, which was confidentially resolved.

Click here for the full report by 6abc Action News.

