Police & Fire

Suburban Philly Elementary School Worker Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Nicole Acosta
Colonial Elementary School
Colonial Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An elementary school worker in Montgomery County has died from complications of COVID-19, 6abc reports.

The Colonial School District in Plymouth Meeting has announced a temporary closure for Monday, Jan. 3, following the death of a school staff member on Sunday, the news outlet reports citing a letter sent out to families.

The Colonial Elementary school employee has not been identified, and the district expects to resume regular classes on Tuesday.

Click here for more from 6abc.

