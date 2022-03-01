Suburban Philly Elementary School Worker Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

An elementary school worker in Montgomery County has died from complications of COVID-19, 6abc reports.

The Colonial School District in Plymouth Meeting has announced a temporary closure for Monday, Jan. 3, following the death of a school staff member on Sunday, the news outlet reports citing a letter sent out to families.

The Colonial Elementary school employee has not been identified, and the district expects to resume regular classes on Tuesday.

Click here for more from 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.