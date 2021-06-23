Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Stuck Driver Freed From 2 Car Crash In Plymouth Township

Nicole Acosta
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Plymouth Fire Company No. 1

A stuck driver was rescued from a two-car wreck in Plymouth Township (Montgomery County) on Wendesday afternoon, authorities said.

Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Ridge Pike in front of the Enterprise Rental Car around 3:40 p.m. after the Battalion Chief in the area saw a two-car head-on collision, according to Plymouth Township Fire Company.

Crews were able to free the trapped driver 20 minutes after arrival, officials said.

The driver was treated by EMS at the scene.

The Plymouth Township Police Department is investigating the incident.

